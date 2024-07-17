Bacolod City celebrates Nutrition Wellness Day for government employees

The Urban Basic Services Division (UBSD) of Bacolod City celebrated BCGC Nutrition Wellness Day as part of Nutrition Month 2024 with the theme "Sa PPAN Sama-Sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat ng Bacolodnon" at the Bacolod City Government Center, lobby last July 16.

The event, intended for the employees of Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), featured various health and wellness activities, including Nutrition Counseling and Assessment provided by professional nutritionists in collaboration with the City Health Office (CHO) and the Department of Health (DOH).

TESDA partnered to offer free massages for employees, promoting relaxation and stress relief. Additionally, the event included Bacchp services, family planning consultations, and other nutrition-related services.

Present at the event were the Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) Federation Officers, the City Nutrition Committee, and the City Health Office (CHO).