Bacolod City delivers water to El Niño-hit households

The Bacolod City government has initiated the “Patubig Sa Barangay” to provide supply to households with limited or dried-up water sources due to prolonged dry weather brought by El Niño.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Wednesday it is important to ensure every household in the city has access to clean and reliable water.

“This initiative is particularly crucial amid the threat of El Niño and the ongoing improvements by Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa)-Primewater,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, water trucks were deployed to some areas in Barangays 32, 33 and 26.

The day before, water was also distributed to households in Purok (District) Masagana, Purok Progreso, and Purok Tumpok in Barangay Taculing, and in Bata Elementary School.

“We are committed to ensuring every resident has access to clean and reliable water, especially during challenging times such as El Niño,” Benitez said.

He added that a filtration system will also be installed in water trucks to make the supply potable.

Villages, where residents need water supply, are advised to submit requests to the Public Affairs and Assistance Division, which will coordinate the schedule of delivery with the fire stations and water truck service personnel.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bacolod City Fire Station has also been serving areas with limited water supply since last month upon request of the village officials.

Last month, Benitez formed a coordinating action team mainly to expedite the implementation of vital infrastructure to improve water supply for Bacolodnons.

The body, which the mayor himself chairs, is working to come up with a coordinated action and approach plan as well as build effective collaboration between and among agencies in both the public and private sectors.

Benitez noted “as much as 15 percent” reduction in the level of the city's water sources, based on the report of Baciwa-PrimeWater. (PNA)