Bacolod City distributes utensils for Feeding Program

The Department of Social Services and Development together with Councilor Celia Flor distributed cooking and eating utensils to 121 Child Development Centers (Daycare Centers) across 38 Barangays of the City at the Gonzaga Gym last Tuesday, August 20.

This initiative, funded by the Gender and Development (GAD) program, aims to support the Supplementary Feeding Program for preschoolers in these centers.

The utensils will be used by child development workers to enhance the implementation of the feeding program, ensuring that young children receive nutritious meals as part of their daily care.