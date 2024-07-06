Bacolod City eyes P1.7-B local revenues for 2024

This highly urbanized city is on its way to achieving PHP1.7 billion in local revenues for 2024, from only PHP1.449 billion last year, as a result of increased collection efficiency, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in his State of the City Address Wednesday night.

Noting the high investor confidence in Bacolod due to the city’s efforts to ease doing business, Benitez said new businesses relocating here means more revenues for the city government and more jobs for Bacolodnons.

“In 2024, we are expecting PHP1.7 billion in local revenues. This is made possible by our efforts to increase collection efficiency. We thank our taxpayers for your trust and confidence in our city government. Trust that your taxes will not go to waste,” the mayor said before local government officials, city government employees, and barangay officials during his address held at the Bacolod City Government Center.

Benitez said that under his administration, which started in 2022, the city surpassed the collection in 2019, before the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He cited data from the City Treasurer’s Office showing that in 2023, Bacolod generated PHP1.449 billion from local taxes, regulatory fees, and other charges.

The amount is PHP500 million higher than the collection in 2019, he added.

In 2019, the city’s total revenues reached PHP1.009 billion, which dipped to only PHP956.117 million in 2020 and PHP940.355 million in 2021 due to the global health crisis.

The collection totaled PHP1.137 billion in 2022, indicating a recovery, increasing further to PHP1.449 billion in 2023.

Benitez attributed increased collections also to high investor confidence and real estate companies developing townships in Bacolod, which now has the highest number of township projects in Western Visayas.

“This is indicative of a vibrant economy, which translates to more job opportunities for Bacolodnons,” he added.

Benitez said it is not only easy to obtain a business permit in Bacolod, but the transaction is also fool-proof.

“The document cannot be faked since it has a QR (quick response) code. The business establishment can verify if it has a legitimate document,” he said.

Benitez reiterated that fixers and scammers do not have a place in his administration.

“Because of our proactive and persistent campaign against fixers, we found those involved. With the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation, we apprehended someone who make and sell fake documents. I warn those who make fake documents, you cannot hide from the law,” he said. (PNA)