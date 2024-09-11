Bacolod City eyes PPP to create P2.2-B central command system

The city government here is seeking to establish a PHP2.2-billion centralized command system for crime, fire, traffic, and disaster response under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said construction is ongoing for a building worth PHP60 million at the site of the commander center in Barangay Taculing.

"The total projected budget that will be subject to Swiss challenge is PHP2.2 billion. We want Bacolod to be a safe place," he said.

The mayor did not disclose the private firm whose unsolicited proposal will be up for the Swiss challenge.

The computerized centralized command system will connect the Bacolod City Police Office, Bacolod City Fire Station, Bacolod Traffic Authority Office, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Benitez said through the centralized command center, the city government aims to extend its monitoring activities through a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system installed across the city.

"Coupled with modern technology, with artificial intelligence, crimes and other incidents will be captured by the CCTVs (closed-circuit television). We will have eyes on the ground. We can see all of those that are happening within our public space. We will be a safer place, and that is what we put a price tag on," he added.

Benitez targeted the full implementation of the PHP2.2 billion in 10 years.

"This is the first of its kind. This is a quantum leap for us. We would like it to be as modern as possible," he added. (PNA)