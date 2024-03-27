Bacolod City Fire Station hosts 2nd Mayor Albee Benitez Fire Olympics

March is Fire Prevention Month, the Bacolod City Fire Station roared to life as firefighters gathered to participate in the 2nd Mayor Albee Benitez Fire Olympics, also known as the Fireman's Challenge, marking the highlight event of Fire Prevention Month 2024.

The event was held at the old Bacolod City Airport in Brgy. Singcang-Airport in Bacolod City.

The event was graced by the presence of Councilor Pao Sy, Chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Fire, Social Defense, and Natural Disaster.

Teams from different barangays in the city demonstrated their skills and expertise in various challenges, including simulated rescues and obstacle courses, showcasing their dedication to public safety and emergency response.

The event, organized under the banner of #BCFSSTRONG, not only fosters camaraderie among firefighters but also emphasizes the importance of continuous training and readiness in firefighting and disaster management.*