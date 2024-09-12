Bacolod City Fire Station office extension and garage groundbreaking ceremony

With the support of Mayor Albee Benitez, the Bureau of Fire Protection held a groundbreaking ceremony last Sept 10 for the construction of its office extension and garage of Bacolod City Fire Station on San Juan St., Barangay 8, Bacolod City.

The project, with an estimated cost of Php 5 million, aims to enhance the station's operational capacity and accommodate future fire trucks, including a ladder truck, ensuring that Bacolod City is prepared for emergencies.

The event commenced with a welcome address from Provincial Fire Marshal, FSSUPT Arnold Alba, followed by a project overview presented by City Fire Marshal, FSUPT Jenny Mae Masip.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran also delivered a message, followed by Assistant Regional Director for Administration, FSSUPT Frezier Agarin, who emphasized the importance of the facility upgrade followed by a message from Mayor Albee Benitez.

Mayor Albee Benitez then delivered his message, emphasizing the importance of the new facility in improving the fire station's efficiency and response capabilities, expressing his full support for the project to better serve the city's growing needs.

The event was attended by Councilor Pao Sy, Barangay 8 Captain Evelyn Donesa and her council, BFP, and representatives from DRRMO, and DILG.