Bacolod City floods force evacuation of over 70 individuals

AT LEAST 77 individuals in Bacolod City were evacuated due to flooding caused by Severe Tropical Storm Opong Friday morning, September 26, 2025.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) records showed a total of 57 individuals from Purok Hanapbuhay, Barangay Pahanocoy were evacuated to Medalla Integrated school.

A total of 20 individuals from Purok GK, Barangay Banago were also evacuated to Banago Elementary School.

The rescue operation was led by DRRMO's rescue team and personnel of Bureau of Fire Protection in Bacolod City.

Fire Officer 2 Paul Servano, public information officer of BFP-Bacolod, said floodwaters rose to waist level (approximately 2 to 3 feet) due to heavy rains brought by Opong.

He said affected individuals were safely brought to Medalla Integrated school and Banago Elementary School, which serves as their designated evacuation centers.

The DRRMO along with the Department of Social Services and Development also provided food assistance to the affected families.

DRRMO is still finalizing the total number of flood affected barangays in Bacolod including the number of affected families.

DRRMO and BFP urged Bacolodnons to remain alert, prioritize safety, and stay updated on advisories from authorities. (MAP)