Bacolod City food crawl highlights local delicacies

Foodies coming for the 45th MassKara Festival, set from Oct. 12 to 27, can explore Bacolod City through a food crawl event.

“It will highlight the city’s rich gastronomic culture, making it a delicious opportunity to savor local delicacies,” the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF), organizer of the MassKara Festival, said in a statement on Wednesday.

These include the famous chicken inasal (grilled chicken), cakes, piaya, and cansi (beef soup).

Visitors can avail of a food booklet that features a curated list of restaurants, street food vendors, and local delicacies.

The booklet would be distributed in ports and the airport to offer travelers an easy guide to exploring the city’s diverse culinary heritage, the BYF said.

On Oct. 15 to 17, the second MassKaNamit Culinary Showdown in the SMX Convention Center.

The event aims to draw hundreds of participants from various culinary and hospitality management schools across Negros Island.

Renowned celebrity chefs will serve as judges and bring their expertise and flair to the competition.

Food Committee chairperson Ana Tison said 19 schools have confirmed their participation.

The guest chefs will share their “experiences and some trade secrets” during the seminar on Oct. 15 and throughout the competition, she added.

From Oct. 23 to 27, foodies can also experience a variety of dishes from some of the city’s favorite restaurants and food stalls during a five-day culinary event hosted by the BYF at Megaworld’s The Upper East. (PNA)