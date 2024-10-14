Bacolod City gears up for hosting of Terra Madre Asia-Pacific in 2025

Positioned as a global food hub for slow food, Bacolod City is gearing up to host the maiden edition of the Terra Madre Asia-Pacific in November 2025.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has signed a memorandum of agreement with Slow Food International for the staging of the event during the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto held in Turin, Italy late September.

“Slow Food is a movement that started in Europe that is promoting sustainable gastronomy,” Benitez said in his radio program Friday night.

Terra Madre is considered “the largest event dedicated to food politics, sustainable agriculture and the environment,” Benitez said.

Bacolod and Negros Occidental featured coffee, cacao, lechon heirloom rice, langka (jackfruit) salad, and chicken inasal (marinated chicken roast) at the booth opening of the “Salu-Salo (eating together): Philippines Good, Clean and Fair Fiesta!” in Turin.

The agreement among Bacolod City, Slow Food International represented by director general Paolo di Croce and Negros Island Community Promoting and Preserving Traditional Food Inc. led by Doreen Alicia Peña covers the development of Slow Food programs in Negros.

It includes the promotion of food education, building networks, hosting of events and the establishment of a Slow Food International office in this city.

Elmer Cato, consul general at the Philippine Consulate in Milan, commended “the work done by Slow Food Philippines in advocating for and creating solutions to protect the environment, cultural heritage, and food accessibility.”

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who expressed the province’s support for the agreement, said the “slow food movement is not just a welcome campaign, but rather a timely and necessary shift towards a sustainable and improved food system.”

“It celebrates our proud Negrense food heritage while protecting our biodiversity and uplifting our local communities,” he added.

Di Croce said in a statement that the “Terra Madre Asia-Pacific will become a key hub for Slow Food -- recognized and valued in every corner of the world.” (PNA)