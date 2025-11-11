Bacolod City Government, DTI ink automatic price control

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya, chairperson of the Bacolod City-Local Price Coordinating Council, along with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Negros Occidental Director Lynna Joy Cardinal, signed the Automatic Price Control on Monday afternoon, November 10, 2025, at the Bacolod City Government Center to strictly enforce a price freeze on basic commodities across major establishments.

This action follows the Bacolod City's declaration under a state of calamity after Typhoon Tino struck Bacolod on November 4, 2025, as recommended by the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

City Administrator Mark Steven Mayo said the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC) has convened to implement measures ensuring compliance with the automatic price freeze on basic commodities.

He said the joint inspections will be conducted among department stores and grocery outlets in coordination with the DTI and other agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Department of Health.

“Actions will be taken following the results of inspections. If violations are found, the council has the authority to issue show cause orders and recommend the filing of charges,” Mayo added.

However, Mayo said that not all products are covered by the automatic price ceiling, which includes generator sets that have become in-demand items during calamities.

“The council is focusing primarily on the main sources such as department stores and grocery chains. The bottom line is to protect consumers from those taking advantage of the situation,” he said.

Members of the LPCC include representatives from the City Legal Office, City Administrator’s Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Bacolod City Police Office, and other key departments.

Under Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, the prices of basic necessities in Bacolod City are automatically placed under price control or price freeze at their prevailing rates.

Unless sooner lifted by the President, the price freeze will remain in effect for up to 60 days or until the situation normalizes.

Section 16 of the Price Act states that any person found violating Sections 6 or 7 shall face imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or a fine of P5,000 to P1,000,000, or both, at the court’s discretion.

The DTI urged business owners to strictly comply with the price freeze and urges consumers to report any violations to the DTI–Negros Occidental Provincial Office at (034) 441-3644. (MAP)