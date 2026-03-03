Bacolod City Government inspects buildings after Iloilo quake

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the activation of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams following the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that jolted Iloilo on Monday evening, March 2, 2026.

Gasataya said the quake was felt at Intensity 2 in Bacolod City.

He said the teams will monitor the situation and assess any potential impact in the city.

"As of this time, no major incidents have been reported. We advise everyone to remain calm, stay vigilant for possible aftershocks, and await updates from official City Government channels," he added.

The mayor noted that as of 9:58 p.m. Monday, 16 of 17 schools and education centers, mainly those used as billeting centers for Negros Island Region Athletic Association Meet (Niraam) 2026, in Bacolod City have been declared safe for occupancy by the City Engineer’s Office.

Gasataya said the inspection of buildings at Negros Occidental High School is ongoing.

"We highly encourage private institutions to immediately conduct visual inspections to ensure structural integrity for the safety of students and employees," he said. (MAP)