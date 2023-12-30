Bacolod City hits milestones, MassKara fest widens global exposure

The year 2023 brought several accolades for the “City of Smiles” under the maiden administration of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, whose goal is to make Bacolod a “super city” by harnessing the full potential of its people and other local resources.

Despite the challenges, the city hit several milestones in the past year, from local governance to the provision of shelter, culture and tourism, peace and order, and the introduction of environment-friendly public transport.

Seal of Good Local Governance Award

Bacolod City received the coveted Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award for the first time under the leadership of Benitez from the Department of the Interior and Local Government in December.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and public service. As we proudly receive this seal, it reaffirms our pledge to continue fostering good governance practices, ensuring accountability, and delivering significant services to the City of Bacolod,” he said.

First 4PH project in the country

This highly urbanized city in Western Visayas is the first local government unit in the country to have signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to implement the administration’s flagship shelter program, the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino or 4PH.

The pilot 4PH project, dubbed Yuhum Residences in Barangay Vista Alegre, comprises several mid-rise condominium buildings of four to five stories each.

The awarding of the housing units to the first batch of 288 buyer-beneficiaries is set for early next year.

MassKara goes to New York

In June, the MassKara Festival appeared in New York for the first time, widening the global exposure of one of the country’s most colorful festivities.

Dancers from Barangay Granada performed during the 125th Philippine Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade on Madison Avenue in New York City, organized by the Philippine Independence Day Council, Inc. with the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

In the same month, dancers from Barangay Sum-ag also performed in the 2023 Busan International Dance Festival in Busan Metropolitan City, South Korea.

After the MassKara Festival in October, Benitez said he received inquiries from several foreign embassies asking how to join the MassKara Festival and invitations for MassKara dancers to participate in cultural events abroad.

Bacolod City police named best in PH

For exhibiting excellence in the performance of duty and showing exemplary deeds beyond the call of duty, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) was awarded the country’s Best City Police Office during the 122nd Police Service anniversary of the Philippine National Police in August.

Benitez commended the BCPO, led by city director Col. Noel Aliño, for its “remarkable accomplishment,” saying it is “a testament to the exemplary leadership, professionalism, and unwavering dedication exhibited by every member of the team.”

The award “not only exemplifies excellence in law enforcement but also instills a profound sense of trust and confidence among the people of Bacolod,” he said.

Introducing the e-jeep

In July, Benitez and Jiangsu Fengchuen New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd. chairman Li Longde signed an investment intention agreement for the proposal of the Chinese company, backed by Korean investment, to set up an industrial complex here for the production of e-vehicles for local and Southeast Asian markets.

The firm also launched the China-made electric (e)-jeepney in the city, wherein its subsidiary, e-Future Motors Philippines, Inc., set up its headquarters with an initial investment of USD200,000 (about PHP11.5 million).

They are introducing the use of an e-jeepney, with the look of the iconic Pinoy jeepney, as an environment-friendly and cost-efficient modernized public utility vehicle. (PNA)