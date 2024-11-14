Bacolod City Kicks Off Underground Cabling Project with Groundbreaking Ceremony

“It’s a long-awaited dream, and finally, it’s becoming a reality. We are excited that this project will be completed soon.”

This was the statement of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Wednesday morning, November 13, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the underground distribution system at Lacson Street, led by officials from Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) at the Capitol Park and Lagoon.

Joining Mayor Benitez at the ceremony were Congressman Greg Gasataya, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, members of the Bacolod City Council, Roel Castro, president and CEO of NEPC, and other local stakeholders.

In his speech, Mayor Benitez expressed gratitude to NEPC for responding to the city's call for an underground cabling system. “This makes perfect sense and should have been done long ago, especially in a highly urbanized city like Bacolod. It's more economical, aesthetically pleasing, and beneficial,” he said.

Benitez emphasized that underground cabling should become the norm for highly urbanized areas like Bacolod. “We are committed to partnering with NEPC to ensure the success of this project. We will also work with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to secure approval for the project's implementation in this area,” he added.

The mayor also noted that the city is awaiting the approval of an ordinance establishing underground cabling throughout Bacolod. The ordinance, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Energy and Public Utilities, aims to further support the project’s implementation.

Puentevella earlier stressed the importance of ensuring compliance with the Philippine Electrical Code, the Philippine Electronics Code, and the National Building Code of the Philippines for all power, telecommunication, and cable network companies involved in the installation and maintenance of wiring systems. He explained that the underground cabling initiative is part of the city's efforts to reduce the number of exposed electrical wires, minimize fire risks from electrical overloading, and prevent theft and vandalism of utility lines.

Benitez outlined the city’s long-term goal to implement a citywide underground cabling system but emphasized that the project will start with Lacson Street. "For now, we will focus on Lacson Street, and we will sit down with NEPC to discuss the scope of the project. If they need city support, we will ensure they have it," he said. He further noted that the underground system would improve reliability, especially during typhoons and other calamities.

The mayor also stressed that NEPC must demonstrate its capacity to deliver on its promises—not just for underground cabling but also for other commitments made during the joint venture agreement. “They need to prove their ability to meet their promises to consumers, including the rollout of this underground cabling,” Benitez added.

Roel Castro, president and CEO of NEPC, shared that the underground cabling project will commence after the contract is awarded to the selected bidder in December 2024. “We will begin the project at the start of 2025, and it will be completed within 10 months,” Castro said.

He explained that the first phase of the project will cover one kilometer, from 5th Lacson Street to Ramos Street, with an estimated budget of P79 million. The project will follow a hybrid approach to maximize the use of available resources and ensure efficient implementation.

“This pilot project along Lacson Street is crucial because it’s a high-traffic area. It will not only improve the aesthetics but will also enhance safety, reliability, and the local economy. This is a critical area for Bacolod, and the underground cabling system will boost business activity while aligning with long-term city planning goals,” Castro said.

Castro clarified that the underground cabling would initially cover only NEPC's lines, as the company does not have jurisdiction over telecommunication wires. However, he added that the city government is also drafting an ordinance to encourage telecommunication companies to install underground cabling.

The total underground cabling project will span six kilometers, and while NEPC is starting with just one kilometer, it remains committed to completing the full project in the future. “This project aligns with our goal to extend services in Negros and is part of our commitment to sustainability,” Castro said.

Benitez, Castro, and other officials also urged for understanding from consumers regarding power interruptions during the ongoing infrastructure upgrades. Castro explained that replacing old and dilapidated electric posts, transformers, and other facilities is a complex task that cannot be completed overnight, especially in remote areas. "Our crews have been working overtime to get this done, and we appreciate the public’s patience,” he added.

Negros Power is now fully operational in the electric distribution for Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, Silay, and the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto after being granted the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) by the Energy Regulatory Commission on October 16, 2024.