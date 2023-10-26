Bacolod City logs 181.5% hike in leptospirosis cases 76 PEOPLE HIT

Leptospirosis cases in Bacolod City continued to increase as of October 14, which is 181.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that from January to October 14, the city had a total of 76 leptospirosis cases, with 14 fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 27 cases and five deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said Wednesday, October 25, of the 61 villages, Barangays Estefania and Mansilingan have the highest number of cases with six each, followed by Barangays Bata, Felisa, Banago and Vista Alegre with five cases each; Barangays 35, Taculing, and Singcang-Airport have four cases each; and Barangay Pahanocoy with three cases.

Tan said the 14 fatalities include a 69-year-old male from Barangay Taculing, a 28-year-old male from Barangay Banago, a 16-year-old male from Barangay Handumanan, a 44-year-old male from Barangay Villamonte, a 53-year-old male from Barangay Bata, and a 29-year-old male from Barangay Pahanocoy.

The deaths also include a 76-year-old male from Barangay Granada, a 35-year-old male from Barangay Singcang-Airport, a 62-year-old female from Barangay 14, a 35-year-old male from Barangay Singcang-Airport, a 20-year-old male from Barangay Tangub, a 32-year-old male from Barangay 14, a 32-year-old male from Barangay Banago, and the 27-year-old male construction worker.

Tan said 70 percent of the victims have declared exposure to or contracted with contaminated water or ground.

She said the most common reasons for complications and death include health-seeking behavior and denial of leptospirosis exposure.

She added that the public should take leptospirosis prophylaxis as soon as possible following exposure or contact with water ground that is possibly contaminated with leptospira in rat or animal urine and to consult immediately with the nearest health center.

Tan urged the public to segregate and manage their garbage appropriately. Uncovered and unstored food keeps rats alive, and garbage is their best breeding ground, as well as keep their environment clean and be involved in the prevention control of the rat population.

She also urged the public to report to the barangay any uncovered manholes or ditches, open canals, and septic vaults which could be the breeding plate or rat shelter.*