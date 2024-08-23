Bacolod City mayor backs DILG drive vs. child abuse, human trafficking

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, the national chairman of the League of Cities of the Philippines, expressed support for the campaign of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) against child abuse and human trafficking amid the Senate inquiry related to the police operation in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) premises in Davao City.

“I fully support Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and his efforts to combat child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation,” Benitez said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the leadership of Abalos in these areas, as well as in the various programs adopted by the DILG, ensures that law enforcement operates with integrity and accountability.

“We stand by the DILG Secretary as investigations into the operation on June 10, 2024 proceed. I am confident that justice and transparency will prevail,” the mayor said.

“Bacolod City remains committed to working with the national government to protect our citizens and uphold the law.”

On Tuesday, Abalos was among the resource persons in the continuation of the public inquiry conducted by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs regarding the legality of the PHP10 million reward offered for information that could lead to the arrest of KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy.

According to the Senate report, Abalos said “the reward money was offered to them by someone who wanted to help arrest Quiboloy and other individuals in connection with various criminal cases pending before the court.”

Quiboloy has three arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

The Court of Appeals has also issued a freeze order on known assets of Quiboloy, including 10 bank accounts, seven real properties, five motor vehicles, and one aircraft.

On June 10, police officers went to five of Quiboloy’s properties in Davao, alleged to be an excessive force used by the Philippine National Police. (PNA)