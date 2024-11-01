Bacolod City Moves to Improve Disaster Resilience and Climate Action

The City of Bacolod welcomed guests from Stuttgart and Dortmund, Germany to open discussions on Disaster Resilience, Climate Action, and Sustainable Transportation last October 29 at the City Mayor’s Office, Bacolod City Government Center.

Led by Mayor Albee Benitez, together with the Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Karol Joseph Chiu, Atty. Marty Go, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) Head Mary Jean Ramos, City Engineer’s Office Head Engr. Loben Ceballos, DRRMO Head Dr. Anna Maria Pornan, with guests from Germany Professors of Spatial Planning from University of Stuttgart Prof. Joem Birkmann, Prof.Ali Jamshed, Transport Engr. Prof.Markus Friedrich, Prof. Yannick Roth, University of Dortmund Prof. Wolfgang, and Prof. Stephan.

During the meeting, Mayor Albee Benitez shared the various township projects that the city is currently developing, such as Rockwell, Megaworld, and Phinma.

Additionally, the guests expressed their intention to assist Bacolod in taking action against disasters and climate issues and improving sustainable transportation.

Moreover, the Urban Act was discussed, which aims to achieve resilient urban development in cities, an improved institutional environment for climate-sensitive urban development, evidence-based and participatory planning, project concepts for urban climate action, and enhanced knowledge through regional exchange and learning.