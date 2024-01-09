Bacolod City, Negros Occidental inflation rates slowdown in December

BACOLOD CITY – Inflation rates for all income households in this highly-urbanized city and the province of Negros Occidental slowed further in December, a summary report of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Monday showed.

In this city, the inflation rate was 4 percent last month from 4.2 percent in November, while in Negros Occidental, it fell to 3.5 percent in December from 4.7 percent in November.

Based on year-on-year inflation, the rate on December 2022 was 9.7 percent in Bacolod City, while in Negros Occidental, 12.3 percent.

“In Bacolod City, the decline was attributed to a slight decrease in the indices of some commodities from November 2023,” the report said.

Included are alcoholic beverages and tobacco, from 12.7 percent to 12.5 percent; clothing and footwear, 2.4 percent to 2.1 percent; transport, -2.3 percent to -0.7 percent; and personal care/miscellaneous goods and services, 8.1 percent to 7.5 percent.

However, the indices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, furnishing/household equipment and routine household maintenance, health and recreation, and sports and culture have higher inflation rates.

“Negros Occidental’s inflation rate saw the downward trend due to the decrease in the year-on-year in the indices for (various) commodities,” the report added.

These include food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco, personal care/miscellaneous goods and services at 6.9 percent, 7.9 percent and 3.4 percent in December 2023 compared to 8.5 percent, 7.9 percent and 3.6 percent in November 2023, respectively.

Also, the indices of clothing and footwear; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance; and transport showed slight increases in inflation rates. (PNA)