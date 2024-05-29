Bacolod City pays tribute to PH flag in 5 locations

BACOLOD CITY–The city government here, led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, marked the National Flag Day through simultaneous flag-raising rites in five locations on Tuesday.

Tributes for the Philippine flag were at Rizal Elementary School, Bacolod City Government Center, Bacolod Public Plaza, Andres Bonifacio Elementary School-I, and old Bacolod Airport.

Benitez, who led the ceremony at Rizal Elementary School, underscored the importance of honoring the flag, adding that Filipinos should know when to serve the country when the situation calls for it.

“Why do we do this every 28th of May, and why do we attend the flag ceremony every Monday?” he asked.

At the Bacolod Public Plaza, Mansilingan village chief Franz Tiongko said the observance of the National Flag Day is a tribute to the nation’s heroes who sacrificed for a more prosperous and independent Philippines.

“The Philippine flag also serves as a reminder of the incredible achievements that Filipino people can reach. Countless of our forebears gave their lives to ensure the security of our country from those who seek to exploit us. Thus, it is our responsibility to maximize the freedom that has been afforded to us,” she said.

Presidential Proclamation 374, series of 1965, declared May 28 as the National Flag Day in commemoration of the heroic 1898 victory by Filipino forces in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite against the Spanish Army.

Executive Order 179, series of 1994, calls on every Filipino to prominently display the national flag in all buildings, establishments, and homes from May 28 to June 12 to collectively reflect on the significance of the national flag and independence. (PNA)