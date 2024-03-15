Bacolod City pioneers QR code use on PWD ID cards

This city is leading the initiative of adding security features through a quick response (QR) code in local government-issued identification (ID) cards for persons with disability (PWDs).

As of Tuesday, the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) here has released more than 1,000 PWD cards with the security feature out of the target 7,000 cards for registered PWDs.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in an interview that so far, Bacolod is the only local government unit in the country to add a QR code on PWD IDs.

“(That’s) as of now. Senator Raffy Tulfo was very impressed with it and he will push this to become a national law,” he added.

Benitez said Tulfo is looking at creating a law that will require adding QR codes in all PWD cards to enable establishments to validate if the ID card presented is authentic.

Using a smartphone, business establishments in Bacolod can scan the QR code to determine the validity of the PWD card.

“This system is for the protection of our business establishments. They will be put at a disadvantage if fake IDs get through and eventually, also the government, since the additional taxes would go to waste,” he added.

Last month, Benitez ordered the DSSD to recall all the PWD ID cards so the city could “ensure data security, comply with updated regulations, and address other relevant concerns regarding the PWD cards, including indiscriminate issuance.”

Applications for PWD cards are accepted at the city’s Government Service Express at SM City Bacolod and Bacolod Express Services Office at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

Among the requirements are a medical certificate or abstract from the attending physician, a certificate of barangay residency, a valid ID or birth certificate (for new applicants), a photocopy of an old PWD ID (for a replacement ID), and a certificate of disability.

Based on Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, PWD ID card applicants are classified under seven disability categories.

These include psychosocial disability, disability caused by chronic illness, learning disability, mental disability, visual disability, orthopedic disability, and communication disability. (PNA)