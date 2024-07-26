Bacolod City police endorses fake P500 bills to BSP

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has endorsed to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) PHP8,000 in fake peso bills found in a public market here.

A temporary certification issued by the BSP Bacolod Branch on July 22, declaring the bank notes counterfeit, was furnished by the city government to reporters on Wednesday.

“The notes enumerated, which were submitted by Police Staff Sgt. John Mark Ardiente, investigator of Bacolod City Police Office - Police Station 6, for verification, are declared counterfeit,” acting manager Abraham Serantes said.

These included 16 pieces of 500-peso bills bearing only four similar serial numbers, the list showed.

On July 19, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez alerted Bacolodnons on the circulation of fake money in the city after a supervisor of Libertad Market found a wallet containing counterfeit PHP500 bills.

“The market supervisor reported that several individuals have complained of receiving fake money from vendors, who were victimized themselves,” he added.

Among these vendors were Teresita Catedrelia, 59, of Barangay Banago, and Joey Javines, 43, of the Dona Juliana area.

“We will continue our monitoring, but for now, be vigilant. We should not allow these vendors to be victimized again as they earn a daily living,” Benitez said.

He said the police investigation would determine the extent of the operation of those behind the illegal activity. (PNA)