Bacolod City pushes for digitalization in barangay operations

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the city government will assist all 61 villages here to computerize transactions at the barangay level.

“We are moving and transforming to digitalization. We want a digital platform to govern the public service that we will do together,” Benitez said in his message to the barangay officials as they formally assumed their posts on Monday.

Benitez, who sworn into office the newly-elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials in rites held at the SMX Convention Center Bacolod on Nov. 10, said the city government wants to ensure that the barangay council will submit the necessary reportorial requirements to the Commission on Audit (COA) on time.

“To not make it difficult for you, I have asked our Accounting Office to extend their software program to all barangays so you are also computerized at the barangay level,” he added.

In a circular issued in January 2019, the COA ordered barangay treasurers to submit financial transaction documents to the city or municipal accountant within 10 days after the end of the month.

It added the city or municipal accountant must submit transmittal letters to the supervising auditor or audit team leader.

If the barangay treasurer fails to submit documents, the barangay chairman will be issued a demand letter to require the barangay treasurer to submit the transactions.

Benitez acknowledged that going digital means the barangays will need the facilities and the training for a computerized system.

“But rest assured, once the system is (put) in place, we will be better off and on the way to our super city status,” he said.

Benitez further said he wants to institute a code of good governance among the barangay officials.

“It means that acts that are not right should not be allowed,” he added. (PNA)