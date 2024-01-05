Bacolod City residents get free pneumonia, flu shots

BACOLOD CITY – Residents in this city can avail of free pneumonia and influenza (flu) vaccinations to prevent cases among the vulnerable population under the “Handog Pasasalamat sa mga Pamilyang Bacolodnon” program of the City Health Office (CHO).

On Jan. 5 and 6, some 200 doses of pneumonia vaccines will be available for senior citizens while flu shots can be availed by those 18 years old and above at Ayala Malls Capitol Central and Lopue’s East Centre, respectively.

The free vaccination services started in the last week of December also in two shopping malls here.

Jamaica Gail Isidto, CHO health education and promotion officer-designate, said on Thursday they have a sufficient supply of vaccines provided by the Department of Health (DOH).

“It’s for prevention. Considering the changing weather condition, there are those who easily get sick with flu. For pneumonia, the shots are given to the elderly (who are at higher risk) due to their weakened immune system,” she added.

Pneumonia, a form of acute respiratory inspection, places at-risk adults over the age of 65 and people with preexisting health problems.

Under DOH’s implementing guidelines for the immunization of senior citizens, older people can also avail of the recommended doses of pneumonia and influenza vaccines in public health care facilities.

Flu virus can be transmitted through droplets from an infected person through coughing, talking and sneezing and through contact with the surfaces, material and clothing contaminated with discharges of an infected person.

Its signs and symptoms include fever of at least 38 degrees Celsius, headache, runny nose, sore throat, cough or other respiratory manifestations, and the patient may or may not have muscle or joint pains.

Vaccination against flu can be provided for those living in government-run and Department of Social Welfare and Development-accredited residential care facilities, health care workers, pregnant women, adults with comorbidities, personnel providing frontline services such as military personnel, and other healthy adults. (PNA)