Bacolod City sets up bigger, more conducive shelter for dogs

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) here has turned the local government-run dog pound into a shelter to accommodate more stray dogs.

Assistant City Veterinarian Dr. John Michael Cabuguason, in an interview Tuesday, said they have started to respond to requests for stray dog control, prioritizing highly-populated and high-risk areas such as public schools, the markets, and the city plaza.

“This is not just to protect humans, but also to protect animals because stray animals are also prone to danger. We are working with animal welfare groups to rescue dogs from the streets and put them in a better place,” he said.

Cabuguason said the renovated facility, based on the available area and food supply, can already accommodate up to 60 to 80 dogs.

He said the renovated facility has become “more conducive for dogs.”

“Before they were caged, now they can roam around freely. With bigger space, we will be more responsive in rounding up stray dogs. I’m proud to say that the dog pound of Bacolod City is compliant with animal welfare standards. The status of the dogs has really improved,” he added. (PNA)