Bacolod City soon to complete 296 housing units under 4PH

Some 296 housing units of the Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao in Barangay Vista Alegre in this city will soon be complete as part of the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program.

As of Friday, the beneficiaries have all been pre-qualified by the Pag-IBIG Fund to avail of the program.

In a statement, Mayor Alfredo Benitez reiterated that housing is one of the centerpiece programs of his administration. And the dream of Bacolod of becoming a supercity includes decent housing for every family.

“The construction of Phase 1 of the Asenso Yuhum Residences is almost complete. All the beneficiaries of the 296 housing units are pre-qualified and ready to move in,” he added.

The Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao will house 17 buildings with 4,456 housing units. Each unit will have an area of at least 24 square meters each.

The first four buildings are constructed through the city’s joint venture agreement with the consortium of WRS Holdings Inc. and Scheirman Construction Consolidated Inc.

“We are not just building housing. We are building a community. The Asenso Yuhum Residences has a clubhouse, basketball court, park, and also a swimming pool,” Benitez said.

Last year, Bacolod was the first local government unit to sign an agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to implement the 4PH, the flagship shelter program of the Marcos administration. (PNA)