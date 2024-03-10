Bacolod City takes steps to address limited water supply

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has urged residents here to conserve water as some areas in the city are experiencing scarcity in water supply due to the effects of drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

“The impact of El Niño is currently affecting our water supply. There are ways to conserve water; let’s unite and take action together,” he said.

In an interview on Thursday, Benitez said the city’s existing water supply decreased by almost 12 percent.

“We already have a shortage, and now, because of El Niño, the supply event went down. We have to work double time,” he added.

In Barangay Mandalagan, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has been rationing water to several sub-villages and schools with limited water supply for several days now.

Chief Insp. Stephen Jardeleza, city fire marshal, said they would accommodate requests from the village councils, but only on limited hours since they are not allowed to discharge water for non-fire activities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

He said they can deploy only up to two fire trucks for water distribution outside those hours.

“We assure them that we will accommodate their request while we continue to fulfill our main mandate,” Jardeleza said in a radio interview.

On Thursday, Benitez met with concerned city council members, department heads and Bacolod City Water District-PrimeWater representatives to discuss and assess the progress of the city’s water augmentation project.

Councilor Vladimir Gonzalez said initial work, including the pipe fusion and subsequent pipelaying to tap surface water from the Bocal-Bocal Spring in Barangay Alangilan, will start on Friday.

Data showed the spring could provide five million liters per day (MLD) to significantly improve the water supply situation in Barangay Mandalagan, including Eroreco Subdivision and Barangay Villamonte, particularly Villa Angela Subdivision, in the next two months.

Benitez said they also consider Matab-ang River as an additional water source to contribute 20MLD. (PNA)