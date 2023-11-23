Bacolod City to conduct test run for 5 more modern PUJ routes

BACOLOD CITY – The city government will conduct a test run for five more modern public utility jeepney (PUJ) routes passing through the commercial establishments near the provincial capitol this coming December.

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC), presided by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, approved during their meeting on Tuesday the additional routes recommended by Bacolod Traffic Authority Office head Patrick Lacson.

Based on the recommendation, the new routes are for Homesite, Fortune Towne, Alijis, Eroreco, and Shopping-La Salle, which will travel to and from the Ayala Malls Capitol Central and the surrounding establishments.

“As soon as the BTAC resolution gets the approval of the City Council, we can start the test run by the first week of December,” Benitez said.

Only the Singcang-Airport and Tangub-bound modern jeepneys are currently plying the area along Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

The mall management has proposed an interim terminal for all operators plying the five new routes beside the parking area along San Juan Street.

“This is to enhance traffic management and accommodate daily commuters going to the said area,” Lacson said.

The Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program identified initial 24 routes in Bacolod City. (PNA)