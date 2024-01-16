Bacolod City to develop 8.7-hectare tree, eco park in rural village

This city government is set to bid out the development of the 8.7-hectare Bacolod Tree and Eco Park in Barangay Alangilan this January.

Loben Rafael Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, on Monday said the proposed improvement, which has a budget of PHP47 million, is among the projects for funding by the city's PHP4.4-billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

"It's a design and build project. The main features include a pavilion, a campsite, a picnic area and an area for hiking," he said in an interview.

Ceballos said it will also have an airsoft facility and serve as a jump-off station for trekkers.

He said they can already forward the documents to the Bids and Awards Committee within the month upon completion of the project documents.

"This is one of the projects we are trying to fast-track. We are looking at this to be income-generating for the city," he added.

On Sunday, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said he visited the site with the city department heads and saw the potential of such green space.

"It is a promising recreational area for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike," he said.

Benitez said his administration seeks to create a beautiful and environmentally-conscious space for every Bacolodnon to enjoy. (PNA)