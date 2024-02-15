Bacolod City to upgrade public plaza with TIEZA aid

The city government here has received a green light for the funding of the upgrade, renovation, and beautification of the public plaza from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), an attached agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In an update on Wednesday, the proposed project includes improvements, particularly on the fountains and lighting fixtures.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in an interview that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos endorsed the project.

“So far, I was given a very positive response from TIEZA to be able to fund our request for the beautification,” the mayor said.

“With the help of the First Lady, we might be able to do that within the year. We are looking at putting enhanced fountains, lights, and music based on the presented concept.”

In December, the city government requested PHP300 million in funding from the DOT and TIEZA for the improvement of the facilities at the public plaza and the Government Center.

Benitez said they have requested PHP80 million for water fountains at the plaza and PHP220 million for the renovation of the Bacolod City Government Center grounds.

Earlier, the City Council passed a resolution requesting the proposed funding for the two projects to boost tourism development in this city.

Benitez said that last weekend, he met with Bishop Patricio Buzon of the Diocese of Bacolod City to present the city’s plans to renovate the plaza fountains and its intention to address the issue of illegal vendors in the area.

The Rizal Street portion of the public plaza across the San Sebastian Cathedral belongs to the Diocese of Bacolod under a usufruct agreement.

“The bishop welcomed these improvements and expressed hope that the implemented changes would be sustained,” the mayor said. (PNA)