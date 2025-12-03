Bacolod City veterinary head in hot water

A DEPARTMENT head of the Bacolod City Veterinary Office (CVO) is under investigation over the alleged expiration of the city’s procured African Swine Fever (ASF) test kits on November 30, 2025.

City Administrator Mark Mayo said Mayor Greg Gasataya issued a show-cause order to CVO head Dr. Maria Agueda Dela Torre Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

He said the city purchased the ASF test kits on November 8, 2023, with an expiration date of November 30, 2025, amounting to P2,457,000.

He added that Dela Torre, previously designated as vice chairperson of Task Force ASF, was tasked with overseeing the custody, management, and utilization of the test kits for surveillance, monitoring, and control activities in the city.

Mayo noted that of the 45 ASF test kits, a total of 39 had expired on November 30, with each test kit costing P63,000.

Mayo said the expiration of a substantial number of test kits without apparent full and timely utilization indicates possible deficiencies in planning, monitoring, and implementation of ASF testing activities. He said this may constitute gross neglect of duty, inefficiency in the performance of official duties, or conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, as well as possible violations of applicable government rules on the proper care, utilization, and safeguarding of government property.

He said Dela Torre was given five days to submit a written explanation or comment.

He added that the expired test kits were discovered by the city’s inventory team. (MAP)