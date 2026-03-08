Bacolod City wins Niraam 2026

BACOLOD City was declared the overall champion at first-ever Negros Island Regional Athletics Association Meet (Niraam) at the Panaad Park and Stadium, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City from March 1 to 7, 2026.

Bacolod City secured a total of 165 gold, 102 silver, and 102 bronze medals across all sports events at the regional meet.

It was followed by Negros Occidental as first runner-up with a total of 150 gold, 152 silver, and 102 bronze medals.

Negros Oriental placed second runner-up with 33 gold, 39 silver, and 59 bronze medals.

The remaining participating local government units, in order of ranking, were Dumaguete City, Bayawan City, Kabankalan City, Silay City, Bais City, Guihulngan City, Siquijor, Tanjay City, and Canlaon City.

In secondary category, Bacolod was also declared champion, followed by Negros Occidental as first runner-up and Negros Oriental as second runner-up.

For elementary category, Negros Occidental was declared champion while Bacolod City was first runner-up and Kabankalan City as second runner-up.

For the ParaGames, Negros Occidental was also declared champion followed by Bacolod City as first runner-up and Silay City as second runner-up.

For the special awards, Most Disciplined Delegation, Dumaguete City was declared champion, Negros Occidental was the first runner-up and Bayawan City was the second runner-up.

For Best in Uniform, Bayawan City was declared champion followed by Negros Occidental as first runner-up and Negros Oriental as second runner-up.

For Best in Saludo, Bayawan City was once again declared champion, followed by Negros Occidental as first runner-up and Dumaguete City as second runner-up.

For Most Festive Delegation, Negros Occidental was declared champion followed by Bayawan City as first runner-up and Bais City as second runner-up.

For Best Wellnes Space, Bayawan City still declared champion followed by Negros Occidental as first runner-up and Silay City as second runner-up.

For Cleanliness and Greenest Delegation, Negros Occidental was also declared champion followed by Bayawan as first runner-up and Dumaguete City as second runner-up.

Bacolod City has allocated P30.5 million for the hosting of the inaugural Niraam 2026.

Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasata also expressed gratitude to all the athletes, coaches, and trainers who joined the inaugural Niraam, especially the Bacolodnons.

"Behind every medal is a young Bacolodnon -- covered in sweat and dust, breathing hard, legs aching -- yet with eyes burning with determination, pushing beyond limits not just for victory, but for their teammates and the pride of the city," Gasataya said.

The mayor said this achievement reflects his long-held belief that supporting one another leads to shared victories, not individual wins.

“What makes this triumph even more meaningful is the spirit behind it. I witnessed teammates cheering from the sidelines, athletes lifting each other after setbacks, and the entire city rallying behind its youth,” Gasataya said.

He said this is only the beginning and he cannot wait to give their full support to those who will carry Bacolod’s banner to the Palarong Pambansa 2026, and they are excited to welcome the nation as Bacolod proudly hosts the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) National Games 2026 and Batang Pinoy 2026.

"To all our champions, thank you for making your city proud. From the bottom of my heart, please know that just as you fought with all your heart for Bacolod, we will always stand with all our hearts to support you. Thank you, Niraam 2026 and I hope you enjoyed experiencing the City of Smiles and how it is to be stronger together," he added. (MAP)