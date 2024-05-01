Bacolod CLO to probe issuance of birth certificate to Chinese nat’l

The personnel of the Bacolod City Civil Registrar’s Office will be placed under investigation after they allegedly issued a birth certificate to a Chinese national in 2019.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting. Jr. said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Manila discovered that a Chinese national here was given a birth certificate in Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City and another one in the Municipality of Hinigaran in Negros Occidental.

He said they already asked the PSA national office to make a formal letter addressed to Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez so they could start the investigation.

“They should give us their initial findings then, we will investigate here,” he added.

Ting noted that the Chinese national acquired a property in Cebu City, and when he applied for a Philippine passport, he was denied because he doesn’t know the Philippine dialect.

Ting said the issue triggered because of the Senate inquiry into the Chinese national in Cagayan.

“It will be considered corruption or falsification of public documents,” he said.

Ting said that according to City Civil Registrar Hermilo Pauyon, he already removed two of its personnel, both job orders, who were suspected of being involved in the issuance of birth certificates to the Chinese national.

He said the incident happened in 2019 during the previous administration, adding that it’s the same Chinese national who also secured a birth certificate in Hinigaran.

He added that the Chinese national might be deported, and properties acquired in Cebu City will be forfeited.

Ting disclosed that they can also file a criminal complaint against the Chinese national.*