Bacolod conducts fogging and spraying in schools to fight dengue

August 13, 2024 - The Bacolod City Health Office has initiated fogging and spraying in schools such as Nessia Elementary, Cabug National High, Singcang NNC, Singcang Daycare Centers, Evangelical Montessori School, Medel Elementary School Medel High School, Sum-Ag Elementary School and Medalla Elementary Schoola to combat dengue. These efforts focus on protecting children, who are vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases.

The fogging and spraying initiative also targets communities with dengue cases, including Cabug, Singcang, Taculing, Granada, and Barangay 6.

Residents are urged to cooperate and take preventive steps to help control the spread of the virus.

MAG 4S KONTRA DENGUE

1. Sarch and Destroy sang tanan nga pwde istaran kag itlogan sang mga lamok

2. Seek Early Consultation sa imo Doctor ukon sa Health Center

3. Self Protect paagi sa paggamit sang long sleeves kg long pants ukon mosquito repellant nga indi makahalit

4. Support Fogging or Spraying sa mga hotspot nga lugar