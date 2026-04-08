Bacolod conducts payout of fuel subsidy for trike drivers

OF 9,617 qualified tricycle drivers in Bacolod City, at least 3,000 received P5,000 in fuel assistance during the first day of payout in four designated venues Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Negros Island Region office, led the distribution in coordination with the City Government.

The distribution was held at the Bacolod City College Activity Center, Bacolod City National High School Arts Center, SM City Bacolod, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

A help desk was also placed at the Bacolod City Government Center to address inquiries.

Each qualified beneficiary received P5,000 in fuel assistance. The list of beneficiaries has been posted on the official Facebook pages of Mayor Gasataya, the Bacolod City Communications Office, and Serbisyo Patrol.

Gasataya emphasized that the city mobilized the necessary manpower and resources to ensure the smooth implementation of the program.

He added that after tricycle drivers, other public transport sectors will also be prioritized for assistance.

The mayor noted that they implemented all the necessary requirements in the program.

"We have prepared the manpower, all the support, and everything else needed to ensure the proper implementation of this program. We hope that this assistance will somehow help our tricycle drivers. We also assure that after the tricycle drivers, other public transport workers will definitely be next in line to receive assistance from the government,” Gasataya said.

He said the distribution will end on April 10, adding that the distribution was conducted in alphabetical order to ensure the smooth operation of tricycles across various barangays.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the National Government for providing assistance to the tricycle drivers in the city. (MAP)