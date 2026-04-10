Bacolod cop killed in buy-bust

A POLICEMAN was killed by a drug pusher during a buy-bust along Alijis Road in front of Jade Court II, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Thursday evening, April 9, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Police Master Sergeant Romulo Galvez, a member Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Police Station 9 of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the operatives of Police Station 9 were conducting a drug bust operation against the 32-year-old suspect, who suddenly drew a caliber .45 firearm and shot the operating police officer.

Galvez sustained gunshot wound on his right thigh and brought to Bacolod Adventist Medical Center.

Malong said that despite medical intervention, Galvez did not survive and expired at 12:08 a.m. on April 10 due hypovolemic shock secondary to a gunshot wound.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, was also arrested. Police recovered from his possession several plastic sachets containing marijuana with estimated market value of P48,000 and the marked money.

Operatives also recovered one caliber .45 pistol with magazine loaded with five live ammunition.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. He is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as for murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also expressed grief over the incident and assured immediate action.

“This is a sad day, and with heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of Galvez who gave his life in the line of duty. His courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and assure them of our full support in this difficult time,” Ibay said.

Ibay also directed concerned units to ensure swift assistance and accountability, emphasizing that immediate support must be provided to the bereaved family.

He said PRO-NIR strongly condemns this senseless act of violence and assures that justice will be served, adding that the organization remains steadfast in its intensified campaign against illegal drugs and criminality, honoring the ultimate sacrifice of its fallen personnel. (MAP)