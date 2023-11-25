Bacolod cops nab 326 drug suspects in 7 months

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has arrested 326 drug personalities and seized about P71.3 million worth of suspected shabu in seven months, from April 18 to November 18.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, said since he assumed his post in April, the operatives conducted a total of 272 drug bust operations that led to the confiscation of 10.4 kilograms of shabu with an estimated market value of P71,348,048.

For the same period, about 332 persons with pending arrest warrants were also arrested, including 110 most wanted persons and 222 other wanted persons charged with various offenses.

In its campaign against loose firearms and the continuous information drive on the Philippine National Police's Oplan Katok Program, or annual verification of firearms, the police arrested a total of 29 individuals and seized 30 homemade firearms.

A total of 68 loose firearms and 24 unrenewed licensed firearms were also surrendered to BCPO.

In the campaign against all forms of illegal gambling, the local police conducted a total of 134 operations against violations of Presidential Decree (PD) 1602 and PD 449 that led to the arrest of 445 individuals.

The police also recovered a total of P35,073 in bet money.

Aliño lauded all the personnel of BCPO including the station commanders for their intensified campaign against any forms of criminality in the city.

He also expressed his gratitude to the city and barangay officials for giving their support to the police force to address the crime incidents in Bacolod.*