Bacolod cops nab 45 drug suspects in August

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has arrested 45 drug personalities and seized about P7.3 million worth of suspected shabu from August 1 to 31, 2024.

BCPO records showed that during the one month, operatives conducted a total of 39 drug bust operations that led to the confiscation of 1,075.535 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P7,312,400.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, said all suspects were charged with violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

For the same period, about 41 persons with pending arrest warrants were also arrested, including seven most wanted persons and 34 other wanted persons charged with various offenses.

In its campaign against loose firearms and the continuous information drive on the Philippine National Police's Oplan Katok Program, or annual verification of firearms, the police seized four homemade firearms.

A total of 10 loose firearms and four unrenewed licensed firearms were also surrendered to BCPO.

In the campaign against all forms of illegal gambling, the local police conducted a total of 18 operations against violations of Presidential Decree (PD) 1602 and PD 449 that led to the arrest of 52 individuals.

The police also recovered a total of P8,948 in bet money.

Coronica also lauded the operating units and their personnel for doing their job against all forms of criminality.

He emphasizes the importance of cooperation with the community especially, in the campaign against illegal activities in Bacolod City.

Coronica said he hopes that during his term, his leadership will motivate his personnel to do more to make Bacolod City safe to live and do business. /MAP