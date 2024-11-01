Bacolod cops on full alert for ‘Undas’

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is now on full alert for the observance of the All Saints and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, respectively.

The BCPO was placed on full alert since the start of the MassKara Festival on October 12, 2024.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, said policemen will also be deployed in bus terminals and sea ports to maintain peace and order as well as the safety of travelers.

He said all station commanders were already directed to put up a police assistance desk at the entrance of the cemeteries within their areas of jurisdiction.

Coronica reminded the public to avoid bringing bladed weapons, firearms, illegal gambling cards, intoxicating liquor, and loud karaoke inside the cemetery.

The police urged the public to be vigilant and not to leave their houses unattended to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will also implement traffic rerouting for ‘Undas’.

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy of BTAO, said they will implement a full closure at the Burgos public cemetery.

He said that all vehicles and public utility jeepneys (PUJs) coming from the east will turn right to Ylac Street then, turn left to B.S Aquino Drive towards Hilado Street, and proceed to the destination.

He added that PUJs traveling from downtown to the east from Burgos Street or Galo Street will turn left to Lopez Jaena Street then, turn right to L.N Agustine Drive and proceed to the destination.

Robello disclosed that they will deploy at least 18 traffic enforcers per shift within the perimeter of Burgos public cemetery as well as to other cemeteries. /MAP.