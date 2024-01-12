Bacolod cops seize over P1-M shabu, nab 3 suspects

Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) recovered P1.067 million in shabu and arrested three persons in a buy-bust at Barangay Vista Alegre on Thursday, January 11.

The suspects were identified as Christian Gayoso, Jason Bayson, and Lance Bawiga.

Capt. Joven Mogato, chief of the City Drug Enforcement Unit, said in a radio interview that based on their monitoring operation, the three are new drug personalities.

Gayoso has been tagged as high-value individual, while his two companions are street-level individuals.

Minutes before 2 a.m., the suspects sold shabu worth P10,000 to a poseur-buyer at a residence in Purok Progreso, Village 2.

Operatives seized from their possession one knot-tied plastic bag and five big heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu amounting to 157 grams with a value of P1.067 million.

The arrested persons, now detained at Police Station 7, will be charged for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) and Section 26 (attempt or conspiracy) of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Thursday morning operation was the second major drug haul of the BCPO drug enforcement teams this week, after personnel of Police Station 8 arrested two suspects and seized shabu worth P1.224 million Monday night, Jan. 8, during a buy-bust at the old Bacolod airport runway in Barangay Singcang-Airport.*