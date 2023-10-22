Bacolod cops seize P68.9-M shabu in 6 months

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized P68.9 million worth of suspected shabu in the city in six months.

The operations also led to the arrest of 310 drug personalities.

BCPO records showed that from April 18 to October 18, the drug enforcement teams of BCPO conducted a total of 253 operations and seized at least 10 kilograms of shabu with an estimated market value of P68,978,492.80.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, assumed his post on April 18.

He said all suspects were charged with violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

For the same period, about 294 persons with pending arrest warrants were also arrested, including 100 most wanted persons and 194 other wanted persons charged with various offenses.

In its campaign against loose firearms and the continuous information drive on the Philippine National Police's Oplan Katok Program, or annual verification of firearms, the police confiscated 26 homemade firearms, which led to the arrest of 25 suspects.

A total of 61 loose firearms and 24 unrenewed licensed firearms were also surrendered to BCPO.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, the local police conducted a total of 123 operations against violations of Presidential Decree (PD) 1602 and PD 449 that led to the arrest of 194 individuals.

Aliño also lauded the operating units, including the 10 station commanders and their personnel, for doing their job against all forms of criminality.

He said it's the responsibility of the police to maintain peace and order especially, during this MassKara Festival.*