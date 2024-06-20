Bacolod council approves implementation of PPAN

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution adopting the implementation of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

Puentevella said Section 15, Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution mandates the protection and promotion of the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.

He said the PPAN is the country’s overall framework for nutrition action.

" It is a strategic, multi-sectoral, multi-level, and directional framework to address all forms of malnutrition in different life stages, particularly stunting and wasting, overweight and obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies," he said.

He added that it lays out targets, directions, and priority actions to address nutritional problems, food, and nutrition security challenges, and achieve set targets.

Puentevella noted that the PPAN 2023-2028 is aligned with the directions set in the thematic chapters of the PDP 2023-2028 and supports the desired outcomes and national targets.

" The role of the Local Government Units, is to organize, reorganize, and strengthen functional Local Nutrition Committees at the Provincial, City/Municipal, and Barangay level, with local chief executive as chairperson through an enactment of a local ordinance that entails permanency," Puentevella said.

To effectively address the alarming levels of malnutrition in the country, he said the National Nutrition Council (NNC), in consultation with various stakeholders from the National government agencies ( NGAs) local government units ( LGUs) non- government organization ( NGOs), development partners, and academic institutions, formulated and approved the PPAN 2023-2028 on 12th July, 2023./MAP