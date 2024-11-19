Bacolod Council approves realignment of P525-M for other priority projects

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said on Monday, November 18, that the City Government of Bacolod will now wait for the approval of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) for the new terms and conditions of the realigned P525 million budgets.

Sayson said they already approved a resolution for the cancellation of the P525 million allocated for the improvement/rehabilitation of the market out of the P4.1 billion total loan from the DBP.

He said they also approved Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez's authorization to reapply for a P525 million grant under new terms and conditions and other purposes.

" It's only for the realignment of one of the items of the city's loan and we did not apply for another loan," he added.

The P525 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of Burgos Public Market but since the majority of the vendors opposed the project, the city realigned the budget for other priority projects.

Benitez earlier said the P525 million will be realigned for the completion of the legislative building, Old City Hall, City Health Office, tree park in Barangay Alangilan, and for the construction of an animal shelter in Barangay Granada.

The fund is part of the P4.1 billion approved loan for the city government from the DBP. /MAP.