Bacolod Council approves tax relief ordinance

The Bacolod City Council has approved on the first, third, and final reading an ordinance granting tax relief to delinquent real property tax (RPT) payment in the city for 2024.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on laws, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday, October 16.

Espino said yesterday this ordinance seeks to grant a tax amnesty on real property taxes in the City of Bacolod, building on the success of the city's previous efforts.

" In the past years, we have taken similar measures to provide relief to our taxpayers, and I am proud to share that our previous tax amnesty initiatives resulted in a remarkable collection of P122 million," he said.

He added this success has demonstrated not only the effectiveness of tax reprieves in boosting revenue but also the city's commitment to easing the financial burden on the constituents.

Espino noted this ordinance shall cover residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and other classes of real properties including improvement and machineries thereon, unless otherwise exempted by existing laws of the Republic of the Philippines.

" As public servants, we are well aware of the challenges faced by our residents and business owners when it comes to fulfilling their tax obligations. Many of our taxpayers continue to struggle with the economic impact of various crises, whether it be the lingering effects of the pandemic, inflation, or other financial setbacks," Espino said.

By offering this amnesty, he said they are not only allowing them to settle their tax liabilities without the burden of penalties and interest but also encouraging them to become active partners in the development of the city.

Espino stressed that the tax amnesty ordinance aims to provide relief by condoning penalties, surcharges, and interests on delinquent real property taxes.

He said this is in accordance with Section 30, Article V of Republic Act12001 - Granting Tax Amnesty and Special Levies on Real Property, which took effect last July 6, 2024.

" Through this measure, we encourage taxpayers to pay their overdue taxes within the specified amnesty period, allowing us to achieve several goals such as an increase in revenue collection, encouraging compliance and instilling a culture of responsible citizenship, economic stimulation, and strengthening government-taxpayer relations," he added.

Espino said this ordinance reflects the city government’s willingness to engage with the people compassionately and proactively.

" It reinforces our understanding of their struggles and our readiness to provide practical solutions. When our residents see the government’s genuine efforts to help, it fosters trust and strengthens our relationship with them," he said.

With the anticipated P200 million in additional collections, he added that they will be able to enhance the city’s fiscal stability and invest further in initiatives that will benefit the entire community. /MAP