Bacolod Council asks CHO to intensify the campaign against rain’s health hazard

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution enjoining all the village chiefs in coordination with the City Health Office, through the City Mayor's Office, to intensify the campaign against the threat of leptospirosis this rainy season.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Health, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, July 24.

Puentevella said CHO records showed as of July 7-13, 2024, Bacolod City has a total of ten cases of leptospirosis, with three deaths.

"There is a need for the City of Bacolod to intensify the campaign and information drive against the health hazard posed by leptospirosis," he said.

Puentevella noted that Section 15 of Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.

He said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the start of the monsoon season and the entry of moderate to severe rainfall that may cause flooding in certain parts of the Philippines.

He added the World Health Organization defined leptospirosis as both a zoonotic and environmental disease.

Puentevella stressed the bacteria are hosted in animal kidneys for months and even years, and the bacteria are released into the environment by the urine of these animals.

He said the transmission to humans occurs by contact with infected animals or contaminated water./MAP.