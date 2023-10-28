Bacolod Council asks COA to review intelligence, confidential funds

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Commission on Audit (COA) to review its policy concerning intelligence and confidential funds in light of its constitutional and legal mandate.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Renecito Novero, chairperson of the City Council committee on human rights.

Novero said there are currently brewing issues involving intelligence funds and confidential funds of certain government agencies and offices.

He said the sovereign Filipino people are entitled to know how their money is used by these offices and agencies that are duty-bound to serve them.

“If not properly checked, this money could be unintelligently spent and confidentially wasted to the incalculable detriment of the Filipino people at large,” he added.

Novero noted that Article IX-D Section 2 (1) of the Philippine Constitution states that the COA shall have the power, authority, and duty to examine, audit, and settle all accounts pertaining to the revenue and receipts of and expenditures or uses of funds and property owned or held in trust by, or pertaining to the government, or any of its subdivisions, agencies, or instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations with original charters, and on a post-audit basis.

Novero said Section 2 of Republic Act 6713 also mandates that public officials and employees shall at all times be accountable to the people and shall discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, integrity, competence, and loyalty, act with patriotism and justice, lead modest lives, and uphold public interest over personal interest.

He said COA should also recommend to Congress appropriate measures that will ensure the responsible use of intelligence and confidential funds to the end that they shall be beneficial to the Filipino people at large and thus avoid abuse of the funds by the select group of users thereof.*