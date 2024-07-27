Bacolod council asks DPWH, CEO to declog canals, drainage

The Bacolod Council has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bacolod City District Office and City Engineering Office (CEO) to repair and de-clog canals, drainage and other water works to prevent flooding and the rise of waterborne diseases.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella, the chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said they already approved a resolution requesting DPWH and the CEO to repair and de-clog canals, and drainages in the city's major streets.

He said on May 29, 2024, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA), the state weather bureau officially declared the start of the rainy season of the Philippines, and that the country will expect light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

" The City is currently experiencing light to moderate rainfall caused by a Low-Pressure Area and will continue to experience rainfall due to the entry of the monsoon season," he added.

Puentevella noted that Section 15 of Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.

He said Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that the Local Government Units shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare.

"Clogged, broken, unrepaired, or uncleaned drainage, canals, and other water works cause flooding and increase the likelihood to cause floods, which also pose as a health risk for bringing water-borne diseases," he added./MAP.