Bacolod council asks LTFRB, DOTr to review PUVMP

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and other national government agencies concerned to review the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) in light of the persistent request of various traditional transport sectors.

Acting Mayor El Cid Familiaran said the transport groups attended the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday, August 28, where they aired their sentiments regarding the implementation of the PUVMP.

The transport groups include the members of the Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (Knetco), Bacolod KambyadaManibela, and United Negros Drivers and Operator Center-Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Undoc-Piston).

Familiaran said the transport groups were asking for the support of the local government to allow them to renew their franchises, and review the PUVMP and the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

He said Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on transportation, also promised to review the LPTRP.

He added the City Council was taking into consideration practical remedial measures that can reasonably balance the need for transport modernization viz-a-viz the economic setback that the traditional transport sectors will suffer as a consequence of the transport modernization scheme of the government.

Familiaran noted that they also passed a resolution asking the LTFRB and Land Transportation Office (LTO) to allow the renewal of the franchises of the traditional jeepney drivers pending the transport groups’ appeal to the Senate.

On Wednesday, at least 40 members of the transport groups held a protest rally at the lobby of Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to air their sentiments to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez regarding the PUVMP.

Lilian Sembrano, president of Knetco, said it’s a surprise protest because it’s almost one year since Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez failed to listen to their sentiments.

“He continues to discriminate against our group (unconsolidated traditional jeepneys) and he only listened to the groups of Federation of Bacolod Drivers Association (Febacda) and Sentrong Samahan ng mgaTsuper at Operators Negros (SSTONE),” she said.

She added that they want to air their sentiments to the mayor to address the PUVMP issues./MAP