Bacolod council asks LTO, HPG to enforce anti-drunk, drugged driving act

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-Bacolod, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), and the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to intensify the enforcement of Republic Act No. 10568 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 in the city during the celebration of the 2024 MassKara Festival.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Energy and Public Utilities, was approved during the regular session on Wednesday, October 23.

Puentevella said it is expected that during the celebration of the MassKara Festival, numerous tourists and residents will consume alcohol in various establishments within the city.

He said that driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicated substances would impair a driver's perception and reduce the ability to judge distance, speed, and the movement of other vehicles which can cause fatal road accidents which detrimental to the safety of the general public.

He added Section 5 of Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are essential for the enjoyment by all the people of the blessings of democracy.

Puentevella noted that Section 5 of Republic Act No. 10568 provides that it shall be unlawful for any person to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, and other similar substances.

Puentevella disclosed that Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that the Local Government Units shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare. /MAP.