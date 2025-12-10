Bacolod Council asks mayor to defer payment to city's garbage hauler

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting Mayor Greg Gasataya to defer payment to IPM-Construction Development Corp. (IPM-CDC) as the service provider for garbage collection and disposal.

The deferment was considered pending the thorough evaluation and determination of IPM-CDC’s liability to the City, including but not limited to liquidated damages, unperformed services, and undelivered contractual obligations.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos, chairperson of the City Council committee on urban poor, housing and resettlement, said that concerns have been raised regarding alleged delays, deficiencies, and inconsistencies in the performance of IPM relative to the obligations stipulated in the service contract.

He said it is essential to investigate and determine whether IPM has incurred liabilities arising from liquidated damages, unperformed services, or undelivered contractual commitments, as provided for under the terms and conditions of the contract and applicable laws.

He added that the City has the responsibility to ensure that public funds are disbursed only upon verification that services paid for have been fully rendered in accordance with the contract between the City and IPM.

Ramos noted that Bacolod City has engaged IPM-CDC as the contracted service provider for garbage collection and disposal within the city.

Ramos said it is both prudent and necessary to safeguard the financial interest of the City of Bacolod by ensuring that any potential non-performance and liabilities of the service provider are fully assessed before further payments are released. (MAP)