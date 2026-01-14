Bacolod council asks mayor to defer Stadtoda business permit

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting Mayor Greg Gasataya to defer the processing of the business permit of the Sum-ag, Tabunan, Abuanan and Dulao Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Stadtoda), pending the resolution of a complaint filed by Barangay Sum-ag against its operation in the city.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Transportation and Traffic.

Ramos said Barangay Sum-ag has formally lodged a complaint against the operation of Stadtoda, a Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Toda) based in Bago City, that is allegedly affecting the barangay and its constituents.

“The continued processing of the business permit of Stadtoda while the complaint remains unresolved may prejudice the outcome of the proceedings and undermine orderly governance,” he said.

He added that it is prudent and in the interest of fairness, public order, and due process to temporarily defer the processing of the business permit pending the final resolution of the complaint.

Ramos said the City Government is mandated to regulate business operations within its jurisdiction to ensure compliance with existing laws, ordinances, and public welfare considerations. (MAP)